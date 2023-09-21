WWE Legend could be in for a major push in AEW – Reports

AEW's booking often comes under fire, especially when the promotion misses on striking while the iron's hot. But according to reports, Christian Cage might be in for a huge push.

Fans have been very critical of the handling of the TNT Championship ever since Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara had consecutive reigns with the belt. However, many have warmed up to Luchasaurus and Christian Cage's seemingly dual reign, and it seems like All Elite Wrestling is too.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that Christian Cage could end up pinning Luchasaurus instead, officially winning the TNT Championship.

"l know that there are people very, very high on Christian right now, so that wouldn’t surprise me at all (Christian pinning Luchasaurus in the TNT Championship three-way match set for Collision that also features Darby Allin)."

Christian Cage recently seemed to tease Edge's potential All Elite Wrestling debut during last week's Dynamite. If Cage has an elevated status in the promotion, he could provide the perfect window for the Rated-R Superstar to debut in AEW.

Rhyno hopes to see Christian Cage take on a training role after his current AEW run

Captain Charisma was notably first paired with Jurassic Express before he turned on Jack Perry. Since then, he's been Luchasaurus' manager, and elevated babyface talent by being a despicable heel.

During his appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, ECW legend Rhyno praised Christian Cage's wrestling mind and his hopes for the veteran's future after AEW.

"Even if it's not producing, creative, something... if one day he says, 'Hey, I'm retiring. I'm done with wrestling,' the wrestling business is really going to suffer if he just walks away from it," Rhyno said. "He can develop new talent and just [be] creative. Hopefully, he doesn't just say, 'Hey, I'm done. I'm going to go live my life.'" [H/T: WrestlingINC]

With his decades of experience in the pro wrestling industry, Christian will likely be able to easily transition into another role backstage. Only time will tell, as the veteran could instead opt to stay home with his family and enjoy his retirement when the day comes.

