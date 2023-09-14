Christian Cage seemingly makes subtle reference to Edge on AEW Dynamite amid WWE exit rumors

Earlier tonight on Dynamite, Christian Cage seemingly referred to his former tag team partners, none other than Edge himself, during a promo.

Christian Cage addressed his recent matches and his last loss during the Coffin Match at All In. There, he teamed up with Swerve Strickland to face Sting and Darby Allin.

The former WWE Superstar was not the one who was put in the coffin, therefore making it less his fault that they lost the match. He claimed that he did not have his regular partner then, which was the only reason they lost.

This could have been a reference to one of his iconic tag team partners, Edge, who has been recently linked to AEW in several instances.

"I did not have my regular partner with me, did I? So I think it's time to right that wrong."

Cage then revealed Luchasaurus to be the partner of his choice and whom he would have by his side when he takes on Sting and Darby Allin next week on Grand Slam.

Will Christian Cage win now that he is teaming up with Luchasaurus? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

