Update on if Brock Lesnar will go to AEW amidst uncertain WWE future - Reports

Brock Lesnar's WWE career is looming in the dark due to his reported involvement in the Vince McMahon scandal. That led many to wonder if he would join AEW instead. But recent reports say that won’t happen.

The Beast Incarnate was rumored to return at the Royal Rumble. However, WWE pulled him off the event due to his role in the Vince McMahon lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

According to the lawsuit, McMahon was reportedly sharing Janel Grant's explicit photos and videos with an unnamed wrestler, who is believed to be Brock Lesnar. The scandal has made Lesnar’s WWE career uncertain. Many now think that, since The Beast Incarnate can’t go back to WWE, he may choose to sign with another promotion, probably AEW.

But Dave Meltzer in Wrestling News Observer clearly stated that Lesnar will not join AEW.

“I don’t think that [Brock] Lesnar’s going to wrestle for anybody else. I don’t think he’s cost-effective for AEW and I don’t think AEW would touch him right now anyway. And he couldn’t because he’s under a contract. I would suspect that whenever his contract expires, then we’ll see if they renew. And I can see it going either way.” [3:36 - 4:03]

Expand Tweet

Brock Lesnar will not return to WWE for a while

Dave Meltzer via WOR also revealed more about Brock Lesnar’s status in WWE. He said that The Beast Incarnate will be away for a while. But he may return to the promotion eventually after the dust settles.

“It appears that Brock Lesnar is not going to be around for a while. Some people think ever. When it comes to talent, I hate to say forever because most of the time it’s not the case, especially if somebody can draw, they seem to find a way back.”

Lesnar fought his last match at 2023 SummerSlam. During the event, he suffered a loss to 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes.

Do you think Lesnar will return to WWE, or will he join AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here