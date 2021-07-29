Update on Cash Wheeler's injury at AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen - Reports

At this week's AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen, FTR squared off against Proud N Powerful in a highly-anticipated tag team match.

The bout was several months in the making, and while not fully living up to expectations, it was still a fun back-and-forth battle. However, the match's slightly disappointing quality can be attributed to the injury sustained by Cash Wheeler.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion's arm was struck by the metal between the turnbuckles and the ring post, resulting in the unfortunate injury. The incident led to the two teams quickly concluding the match, which allowed Wheeler to get medical assistance on time.

According to the latest report by PWInsider, Cash Wheeler suffered a "really bad cut" to his arm but seemed fine backstage after a thorough check-up by AEW's medical team. Also, there are no updates on whether the FTR member will miss any action in the coming weeks.

As seen in this tweet, the injury occurred when Santana broke up a splash attempt from Cash Wheeler, sending Wheeler down to the floor, during which his arm struck the metal.

What's next for FTR in AEW?

Since the latest report suggests that Cash Wheeler is seemingly doing fine, FTR could soon capitalize upon their momentum-boosting win over Proud N Powerful by challenging the AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks.

With The Dark Order failing to earn a title opportunity after losing the 10-man tag team elimination match this week, there are no real challengers for the champions at the moment.

As such, a clash between FTR and The Young Bucks could be the ideal direction since the fans couldn't witness their first encounter last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Do you want to see a rematch between AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks and FTR? Sound off in the comments section below.

