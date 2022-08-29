Potential update on former WWE Superstar's in-ring return in Tony Khan's promotion

New reports have emerged regarding former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe's in-ring return.

Joe, who was released by WWE on January 6, 2022, was last seen in the ring at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, where he merged victorious over Jay Lethal. The former TNA star is the current ROH World Television Champion. He grabbed the gold after beating NJPW star Minoru Suzuki on the April 13 episode of Dynamite.

According to a report from PWInsider, Joe is done shooting the Peacock series "Twisted Metal" which indicates that the wrestler could be making his comeback to wrestling soon. Based on PlayStation video games, Joe will be seen in a dual role as the "Sweet Tooth" character along with Will Arnett. While the latter has given the voice, Samoa is the physical appearance of the clown character. The series also boasts Stephanie Beatriz, Neve Campbell, Thomas Haden Church, and Anthony Mackie.

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette slams Samoa Joe's match against Jay Lethal

The former WWE Superstar's last match received a lot of criticism from wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

Speaking on an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former WWE manager did not hold back on expressing his frustrations regarding the booking of the bout.

"Whichever analogy you wanna use, they followed a shooting with a stabbing, or they c*me and then started kissing, or whatever, it took to the edge off of it for me. And the people, the last you wanna do with a hard crowd, you wanna hook 'em with a flurry of action and get 'em involved in something and the story you are gonna tell 'em. But you don't wanna go a 100 miles an hour do all the wild stuff for 5 minutes and then try to start having a match from scratch, or then you have completely sh*t the bed with the people," added Cornette.

In his run at AEW so far, Joe has done nothing significant to establish himself as a top superstar in the promotion. It remains to be seen if things will change once he completes his return.

