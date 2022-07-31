"Completely s**t the bed" - WWE veteran slams Samoa Joe's recent match with former world champion

Samoa Joe and Jay Lethal's recent grudge match at ROH Death Before Dishonor was seemingly a disaster, according to WWE veteran Jim Cornette.

The Samoan Submission Machine faced his rival Lethal with the ROH World Television Championship on the line at the recent ROH pay-per-view. A brawl broke out even before the two got to the ring, resulting in several spectacular spots prior to the contest.

However, the adrenaline rush from the "pre-bell" segment seemed to dwindle down afterward when the bout officially began. Speaking about the match on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran expressed his distaste for the booking.

"Whichever analogy or simile you wanna use, they followed a shooting with a stabbing, or they c*me and then started kissing, or whatever, it took to the edge off of it for me. And the people, the last you wanna do with a hard crowd, you wanna hook 'em with a flurry of action and get 'em involved in something and the story you are gonna tell 'em," said Cornette.

He further spoke about the ROH World Television Championship contest:

"But you don't wanna go a 100 miles an hour do all the wild stuff for 5 minutes and then try to start having a match from scratch, or then you have completely sh*t the bed with the people," added Cornette. (3:07 - 3:50)

Joe eventually picked up the win after making Lethal tap out to his Coquina Clutch. After their heated rivalry with the former United States Champion, it remains to be seen what is next for Jay Lethal and his allies.

The former WWE United States Champion recently detailed his main goal in wrestling

Samoa Joe apparently has a different goal than most performers in the pro-wrestling business.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former WWE Superstar spoke about how he doesn't measure success with his tally of championships.

"Championships are a hallmark of this industry, and I’ll always appreciate them and never downplay them, but my litmus test for whether I’m satisfied is based around the crowd. If we’re producing content and people are being entertained, then I’ve hit my goal. I want people to be entertained. That’s my focus," Joe said. (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Samoa Joe has certainly succeeded to a certain degree in his endeavor. Fans will have to wait and see who steps up to The Samoan Submission Machine in the near future.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far