Update on Jon Moxley's status for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite - Reports

Former 3-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will not be present at this week's Dynamite despite being advertised for the upcoming Wednesday show.

Moxley will be working on NJPW events at Strong Independence Day on July 4th and 5th in Japan.

Jon Moxley will be teaming up with Homicide on the first night to take on the team of El Desperado and Jun Kasai in an "Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ" match while wrestling Desperado on the second night in a "Final Death" match.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Moxley taped an interview in advance that will air this week on AEW Dynamite.

“No, he won’t [appearing on the show]. They did announce him for the show. Moxley is in Japan….Moxley is in the main event on shows Tuesday and Wednesday in Japan. The show will be over at our time. It’s a 6:30 show in Japan, so he’s not gonna be able to get back. It’s a taped interview. I knew he was doing a taped interview.” [H/T:WrestlingNews.co]

Jon Moxley pays homage to William Regal on AEW Dynamite

This past week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley seemingly paid homage to a former member of The Black Pool Combat Club, William Regal.

The Elite faced The Dark Order on last week's Dynamite in a trios match in which The Elite were victorious. Immediately after the match, The Black Pool Combat Club rushed to the ring and attacked The Elite.

Following the beatdown, the former AEW World Champion grabbed a microphone to make a challenge to The Elite at Blood & Guts. While doing so, Moxley seemingly paid homage to current WWE personality William Regal.

"And just like someone once said, Blood & Guts," Jon Moxley said. [00:11 - 00:14]

William Regal has made a name for himself as the one to be announcing War Games matches in NXT. The former AEW personality also announced the Blood & Guts match for The Black Pool Combat Club last year. The match will occur on July 19 inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

