Update on legal action against former champion in AEW

A recent update has emerged on a legal battle being fought by former AEW World Tag Team Champion Luchasaurus.

AEW's resident Dinosaur has been wearing a mask throughout his run in the promotion. Composite Effects, also known as CFX, have been in the business of creating a variety of masks for a long time. They filed a lawsuit against Luchasaurus, claiming that his mask resembled their 'Viper The Reptile' silicone mask. It has been an ongoing case since December 2022.

Austin Matelson (aka Luchasaurus) has worked with CFX in the past. Back in 2016, the AEW star and the Louisiana-based designer worked on creating an upgraded version of the 'Viper Silicone Mask.' According to the lawsuit, Matelson was allowed to work wearing a modified mask but was never allowed to create a design similar to it.

“Matelson was entitled to use the mask in events as a wrestler,” the plaintiff wrote, “but neither he nor anyone acting on his behalf was entitled to create merchandise that incorporated the mask design.”

According to CFX, they own the licensing and design rights to all their merchandise.

Now, Wrestlenomics reports that the AEW star's attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the complaint as there is a lack of evidence that the current mask is 'substantially similar.'

According to Luchasaurus' attorneys, his new mask is significantly different from the 'Viper Silicon Mask,' as it has horns and only covers a portion of the face.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Louisiana, could continue for the foreseeable future.

Luchasaurus made a surprise return along with Christian Cage on AEW Dynamite

The former tag team champion was absent from AEW for almost six months. He was last seen with Christian Cage on the Dynamite after the All Out pay-per-view. Since the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion suffered an injury, he was forced to take some time off to heal, and he took his ally along with him.

Cage returned back in February and attacked his former teammate Jungle Boy Jack Perry. The two wrestled at the Revolution pay-per-view in a 'Final Burial' match in which Perry defeated the former WWE Superstar in convincing fashion.

Last week on Dynamite, the wrestling world was shocked to see the multi-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. He did not return alone as he showed up with Luchasaurus.

The two showed up on the titantron but did not utter a single word. Fans will have to wait and see what is the next chapter for Cage and Luchasaurus.

