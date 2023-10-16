Update on WWE veteran joining AEW Collision's commentary team - Reports

On the latest edition of AEW Collision, there was a notable shift in the commentary team when Tony Schiavone joined the team on the show.

Schiavone took center stage, alongside Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, for a significant portion of the show. The unexpected change in the commentary lineup added an extra layer of excitement for the fans.

Later in the show, Jim Ross replaced Kelly to call the Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson TNT Championship main event. Fans have been wondering why Schiavone was added to the show this week.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, an update on Tony Schiavone's situation was provided. Meltzer reported that AEW President Tony Khan made the call to have Schiavone as the lead announcer for the latest edition of Collision.

This shakeup in the commentary lineup was a delightful surprise for the fans. However, it is still unknown whether or not Schiavone will be a permanent fixture on the show, as he is primarily doing commentary for Dynamite and Rampage.

Tony Schiavone is one of the most iconic voices in professional wrestling. It will be interesting to see if his role on AEW Collision becomes permanent.

Tony Schiavone says he had no idea about Adam Copeland's AEW debut

At WrestleDream, Adam Copeland, fka Edge, made his debut when he saved Darby Allin and Sting from a brutal beatdown by Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

Speaking on his podcast What Happened When, Schiavone discussed Adam Copeland's debut, and revealed that he had no prior knowledge of it.

“I had no idea he was there, but I thought it was great. I thought it was pretty cool when he slides into the room, and he and Christian go face-to-face because I’m looking at them thinking, ‘Man, there’s a legendary tag team, and they’re just staring at each other.’ It was a very, very good moment, and the fans lost their minds as well. So with all that, I thought it was a very good move, but no, I didn’t know, and you know what? That’s cool.”

However, it was widely reported that after his last match in WWE, Copeland was coming to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

