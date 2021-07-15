Updated card for AEW Fyter Fest Night 2

AEW Fyter Fest Night One was incessant entertainment from start to finish. All matches delivered, and stories were furthered. There was no time to rest though, and AEW wasted no time in setting up the card for next week's show.

Jon Moxley successfully defended his IWGP US Championship against the Good Brothers' Karl Anderson. This prompted the Murderhawk Monster to revisit his rivalry with Moxley.

The Death Rider defeated Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match to win the title a year and a half ago, at Wrestle Kingdom 14. Archer made it clear that he is hell-bent on getting it back.

He laid out the challenge for Jon Moxley vs Lance Archer - Texas Death Match II next week at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2.

The Murderhawk Monster @LanceHoyt lays out the challenge to @JonMoxley next week in Dallas: Texas Deathmatch!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE! pic.twitter.com/YOQ4fGMXhn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2021

The match was made official shortly after and will take place next week after Jon Moxley cut a brief promo on Dynamite, accepting the challenge and promising to "survive" Lance Archer once again.

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch announced for Fyter Fest night 2.



Holy shit. #AEWFyterFest pic.twitter.com/CKKDR0EEf6 — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) July 15, 2021

As part of the Labors of Jericho, MJF laid out the first stipulation and opponent for Chris Jericho, asking him to face Shawn Spears in a match where only the Chairman will be allowed to use chairs. This will be the first of 4 hurdles Jericho will have to cross to get his hands on MJF and the Salt of the Earth will ensure it won't be easy.

What other matches are announced for AEW Fyter Fest Night 2?

Nyla Rose gets a title match next week

The Best Friends and The Butcher and The Blade have been at each other's throats on AEW Dynamite for weeks. Their issues will come to a head next week as Orange Cassidy takes on The Blade in singles action.

Also Orange Cassidy will face The Blade! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/Np80kuM1Oi — Yell In A Cell: A Pro Wrestling Podcast (@yell_cell) July 15, 2021

This match is in addition to the AEW Women's title match which was advertised for Fyter Fest Night 2 last week.

The updated card announced so far for AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 is as follows:

Dr. Britt Baker (c) vs Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs Lance Archer; Texas Death Match for the IWGP US Championship

Orange Cassidy vs The Blade

Chris Jericho vs Shawn Spears; Only Shawn Spears can use chairs

Next week on Night 2 of Fyter Fest!#FyterFest



See #AEWDynamite every week with https://t.co/zvOOm4JoWK. Available in select Intl markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/BqIvfLASve — FITE (@FiteTV) July 15, 2021

What do you make of the card that is shaping up for Fyter Fest Night II so far? Which match are you most excited to watch next week? Let us know in the comments section below!

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Arjun