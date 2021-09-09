Updated match card for this weekend's AEW Rampage featuring Andrade El Idolo, Darby Allin, and more

AEW has revealed the card for the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage. The promotion has confirmed a set of matches, including the highly anticipated Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC.

Other than that, AEW has confirmed that Darby Allin and Sting will also appear on the show. The former TNT Champion will break his silence after losing to CM Punk at All Out.

AEW Rampage will feature a massive is a six-woman tag team match. Babyfaces Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander, and Riho will face the heel trio of Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel.

On Dynamite debut this Wednesday, Soho faced Hayter in a singles competition but was jumped by the Baker and Rebel. Eventually, Riho and Statlander made the save.

Lastly, Brian Pillman Jr. will take on Max Caster in one-on-one action. MJF and Wardlow insulted and attacked Pillman on this week's Dynamite.

Here's the updated match card for this week's AEW Rampage:

#AEWRampage this Friday on TNT, #AEWDynamite LIVE next Wednesday in NJ & @CodyRhodes returns to take on #MalakaiBlack at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on Sept. 22 at Arthur Ashe Stadium - https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq



Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/jEt4F0Seua — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021

What is the main attraction of Friday's AEW Rampage?

One of the highly-awaited matches to look forward to this AEW Rampage is PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo. The match was supposed to take place at the All Out pay-per-view but was called off due to PAC's travel restrictions.

After all the mind games, @AndradeElIdolo finally steps into the ring against @BASTARDPAC for the first time ever this Friday night on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/9movsd5cTi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2021

Ruby Soho won the Casino Battle Royal at All Out and earned a shot at Baker's Women's Title. AEW will continue to build on the feud between the two during this weekend's Rampage tag team match.

As we mentioned earlier, Darby Allin will be addressing the crowd. There, fans might get a glimpse of Allin's next rival.

