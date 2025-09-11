Utter chaos breaks out in AEW; cameraman assaulted by ex-WWE stars

A chaotic segment involving former WWE superstars broke out on AEW Dynamite this week. However, one of the cameramen became an unnecessary victim of an assault, amidst the chaos.The aforementioned stars, who orchestrated the attack, are Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR. On the September 10 edition of Dynamite, a video package aired hyping the upcoming dream tag team showdown between FTR and Cope &amp; Christian Cage at AEW All Out 2025, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in their hometown of Toronto, Canada. However, FTR and their manager, Stokely, chose to cut the festivities and head to the ring to deliver some harsh words.However, the crowd in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia berated the multi-time tag team champions as they were addressing their opponents for All Out. This led to them walking up straight into the faces of fans in attendance, with Dax Harwood launching some heated shots. As they walked up to the entrance ramp, he got into an exchange with another fan. At that moment, the cameraman got too close to him, leading to Harwood dropping him to the mat and attacking him alongside his partner, Cash Wheeler.Following that, huge chaos broke out at ringside, as other AEW officials tried to intervene. However, Harwood and Wheeler landed some punches on them as well, before they were escorted from the premises. Their actions were clear sign that they were ready to unleash their ruthlessness and meanstreak on Cope and Christian Cage, despite the homefield disadvantage at All Out.On the other hand, the former seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions have been working well since reuniting a few weeks ago. They are decorated legends who began their illustrious journey as a tag team and would need to bring their A-game at All Out. So it remains to be seen if Cope and Christian Cage will be able to knock off FTR, who seem more dangerous than ever following AEW Dynamite's events this week.