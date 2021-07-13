Varsity Blonds officially sign with AEW

AEW confirmed on their Twitter handle that the team of Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, collectively known as the Varsity Blonds, have officially signed with the promotion.

Brian Pillman Jr. was previously a part of Major League Wrestling. It was rumored that his contract had expired and he was simply waiting to sign for AEW officially.

The Varsity Blonds have been a major feature on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation during the pandemic era. They have been absolute workhorses for the company, consistently producing good matches against any opponents they have been pitted against.

They are fully deserving of their confirmed deals with Tony Khan's company. Griff Garrison described it as a dream come true.

"Dreams really do come true," said Garrison in his tweet.

Brian Pillman Jr. went a step further, claiming the next stop for the Blonds is another attempt at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

"Blonds might have more fun, but it’s no more fun and games for the Blonds! We’ve got ONE THING on our minds and that is maintaining a spot as the top ranked tag team in the company and ultimately challenging, yet again, for the AEW TAG TEAM TITLES!!!" said Pillman Jr.

Varsity Blonds are the second-ranked team in AEW

Varsity Blonds during their title match

At the time of writing, the Varsity Blonds are the second-ranked team on the AEW roster, behind the team of Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. Their record in 2021 is highly impressive as they have 16 wins and 4 losses.

Earlier this year, the Blonds did get a title shot, losing to the Young Bucks in a highly competitive match. Brian Pillman Jr. got a shot at Miro's TNT Championship as well. The consistent title shots further prove that AEW sees value in the team.

I loved @AEWonTNT @AEW last night! The Varsity Blonds v Young Bucks was an absolute banger, and I can't wait to see the Blonds win the titles in the future. @FlyinBrianJr @griffgarrison1 @youngbucks — Nikki (@nikkicokc) May 20, 2021

The majority of their victories have been on AEW Dark and Elevation. Should they start getting consistent wins on Dynamite, it could be a matter of time before the Varsity Blonds are a serious threat to whoever the AEW Tag Team Champions are at the time.

