Veteran admits CM Punk-Jack Perry incident stole AEW All In's thunder [Exclusive]

AEW star CM Punk was one of the most talked about names this past week as All In broke paid attendance records, but not for the right reasons. Punk was involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry to the point that both men got suspended for their actions, and that sort of took the gloss off of what was a spectacular show at Wembley Stadium.

Bill Apter was speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine with Teddy Long and host Mac Davis when he gave his two cents on the situation surrounding CM Punk and Jack Perry. Apter said that the issue needs to be put to one side and we should celebrate how great a show All In was.

"I'll be honest with you. They had 81,000 people at that show. They put on a stellar show. MJF and Adam Cole was probably the match of the year at this point. This part of what happened there is taking the thunder away from what a quality professional wrestling show this was. So, I take the CM Punk and the Jack Perry thing and I put it over here and I wanna say congratulations, you broke the attendance record. You had a fantastic show. Congratulations to what MJF said – to all the misfits that shouldn't have been there, but they were what made this show spectacular, and it was." [4:32 - 5:18]

Punk and Perry remain suspended while AEW continues its investigation into what really happened backstage.

Tony Khan breaks silence on whether CM Punk will appear at All Out

Tony Khan was asked whether or not CM Punk would appear at AEW All Out during today's media call, and the AEW supremo had a very coy answer.

He did not give a definitive answer but said that the company is continuing to investigate what seems like a major problem.

Khan said:

"We will get back to it as soon as we can."

It will be interesting to see, if and when Punk does come back, who he will go up against. It could be Jack Perry, or it could be another feud with Ricky Starks. Only time will tell.

