"I feel like ROH would be like our NXT" - Veteran AEW star comments on Tony Khan's latest acquisition

Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring Of Honor has been one of the biggest stories of 2022. Former WWE Superstar and current AEW talent Matt Hardy had a lot to say on the matter.

On the latest episode of the Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt stated that he believes Ring Of Honor will be AEW's developmental territory, much like NXT has been for WWE. As of now, there is no official clarity as to what lies ahead, but Tony Khan has indicated that he intends to book ROH shows as well.

"I would almost guess Ring of Honor will almost be like a developmental for AEW. I feel like ROH would be like our NXT in their old system. I think they’ll have guys that can go work there exclusively and they’ll pull guys up. Also just having two brands like that, if you do it the right way, you can have someone on one brand for a long time, then once they are kind of getting once their programs are played out, you can switch them to the other brands. So it keeps helps keep acts fresh, too," said Hardy. (H/T: Fightful)

Matt Hardy believes AEW boss Tony Khan's acquisition is cool

Matt Hardy has had three seperate stints with Ring of Honor and is even a former ROH Tag Team Champion alongside his brother Jeff. Though not considered "ROH originals", the Hardy Boyz did contribute to the promotion's legacy with great matches over the years.

Speaking on his podcast, Hardy said that Tony Khan acquiring the entire Ring Of Honor video library is "cool" as ROH did a lot of trailblazing stuff:

"I mean, almost nothing shocks me in this day and age, but I thought it was, it was pretty epic that Tony Khan bought this and you know, the first thing I heard about it, he said, ‘I got all your footage from ROH,’ which is a total Tony Khan line, but it’s cool. Once again, I think it will ensure that like the Ring of Honor footage, which they did a lot of trailblazing stuff themselves is gonna stay alive, and be circulated, and it will live on forever." (H/T: Fightful)

Matt and Jeff recently reunited in AEW. In what could be the Hardy Boyz' last run on a major wrestling show, Matt Hardy wants to cement the team's legacy by capturing the All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Championships.

Edited by Jacob Terrell