Veteran AEW star lays out his future plans, says he would "love" to face Jon Moxley (Exclusive) 

Jon Moxley is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in AEW right now. A veteran of the company recently named Moxley as someone he would like to face off against if given the chance.

The star being talked about is Mark Briscoe. After having a very successful career in the tag team division, Mark was forced to switch to singles runs after the tragic passing of his brother Jay Briscoe. Since then, he has been steadily dipping his toes in the pro wrestling business and trying to pursue gold.

In an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Mark discussed his future plans, stating:

"I am relatively new to the singles game. I was a tag team guy for 20+ years. And as far as in the singles game, I wanna win some gold. I want the Ring of Honor World Title. It's a very proud accomplishment for me." [21:18 onwards]

He further talked about his desire to face Jon Moxley and said:

"That would be great. That would be amazing if he does. If he survives Cope, I would love to have him. I would love that." [21:41 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

The AEW star believes Cope will win against Jon Moxley at Revolution

Jon Moxley and Cope are set to face each other at AEW Revolution this week, a match that Mark believes will end in Cope's favor.

In the same interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Mark Briscoe shared his predictions for the match. He stated:

"I am gonna go with Cope. I think the people, I think the people go home happy, and I think Cope gets that title belt out of that briefcase and holds it high in Los Angeles. I see a new champion in the future." [20:00 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jon Moxley down the line at AEW Revolution.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

