Veteran claims WWE legend's son would never become as successful as Cody Rhodes

A WWE veteran recently shared his thoughts on former AEW star Brock Anderson potentially becoming a major name like Cody Rhodes. The veteran in question is none other than Matt Morgan.

Brock Anderson is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson and was signed to All Elite Wrestling from June 2021 until October 2023. Brock was introduced to the audience by his father, Arn, however, he had an underwhelming run in the Jacksonville-based promotion and was unable to reach his full potential.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes was also introduced in a similar way to the WWE audience in 2007 by his father, Dusty Rhodes. Cody went on to have a decent run with the company. However, he left the promotion in 2016 to reinvent himself and became one of the biggest stars in wrestling. Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and captured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL earlier this year.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan answered a question from a fan who asked whether Brock Anderson could be the next Cody Rhodes.

"No! With respect, to his physicality, and his look, I know Arn [Anderson] wasn't a body guy either but Arn was thick and just dastardly vicious and it was believable back in the 80s and in today's day and age, I'm not saying you have to be super cut or jacked." [From 31:12 to 31:32]

Check out the video below:

WWE veteran Arn Anderson comments on Brock Anderson's future in professional wrestling

Arn Anderson brought his son to All Elite Wrestling in 2021. However, Brock's contract was not renewed and he was released by the company in October 2023. He is yet to sign a contract with another promotion but many believe that he will likely end up signing with WWE's developmental brand, NXT.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about his son's future in professional wrestling and stated that the former AEW star needs to learn and grow in the business.

"He's gonna have to make his own decisions on the options that he has. I think he needs more seasoning. He needs, you know, with the pressures not on him. That it's off. He needs to learn, you know some more of the mechanics, but basically, that's not the issue. He could basically do anything mechanically and he's got a good head for the business."

Brock Anderson has a huge legacy to live up to, as Arn Anderson was one of the biggest names of the 1980s. It will be interesting to see if Brock Anderson signs with NXT in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback