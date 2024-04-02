Veteran journalist raises concerns over Tony Khan's decision to release multiple AEW stars

AEW recently announced mass releases from the company, which include several known names, and a wrestling journalist expressed his concern regarding the company President, Tony Khan's decision regarding the releases.

The veteran journalist in question is none other than Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. AEW shockingly announced the release of several talents from the promotion, stating 'budget cuts' as the reason recently. It was unusual, as the company President, Tony Khan is not known for pulling mass releases.

The list of talents that were released includes the AEW and ROH wrestlers who had not been featured on TV for quite some time, such as The Boys, Jora Johl, Anthony Henry, Gravity, Stu Grayson, Parker Boudreaux, and Slim J. The list also included LFI's manager, Jose The Assistant as well as the announcer, Dasha Kuret.

Meanwhile, speaking in the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared his thoughts on releases. Meltzer explained how it's concerning as Khan was always against the talents' release before the contract was up:

"It does make sense, but at the same time, the one thing that I do remember, one of Tony Khan's things was if I sign you to a three-year contract, you know you're with me for three years, unlike there where they can cut you any time. There are actual cuts. it concerns me in the sense that he has always been strong on that, and then there's cuts." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

Dave Meltzer on why Tony Khan released several AEW stars

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio also stated that AEW releases are interesting, as Tony Khan was always against them. Dave also said that the stars that were released due to not having enough TV time:

"As far as explanations, I don't have anything other than it's interesting because of what Tony said, but at the same time they have too many guys and they don't have television time for all of them, and it's unfortunate because some of those guys are very good but they weren't being used." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Expand Tweet

Overall, multiple AEW talents losing their job is unfortunate and only time will tell what the future has in store for the released stars.

Do you think TK made the right call with AEW releases? Sound off by using the discuss button.

Poll : Do you think TK made the right call with AEW releases? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion