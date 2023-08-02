Veteran wants The Young Bucks to align with former WWE Champion and "beat the f**k out of Kenny Omega" for major heat

Former WWE veteran recently gave his ideas for new members of the Don Callis' Family. He mentioned how the Young Bucks and former champion CM Punk joining the family would draw major heat from the fans.

Don Callis has teased adding additional members to his family. Recently, he has expressed his interest in getting Chris Jericho to join. Even after weeks of being asked, the WWE legend has not yet responded.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan narrated how the stable would be formed. He mentioned how this would all start as Kenny Omega would go after Don Callis but would end up being on the receiving end of another betrayal.

"Imagine this, all of a sudden, Omega comes out, he called Don Callis out, and Don Callis comes out. He starts beating up Don Callis... Takeshita came out, he got on Kenny Omega, right? CM Punk comes out, he stands in the middle of the ring and he's just watching," said Konnan.

He continued:

"The next thing you know, the Young Bucks come out. CM Punk turns around, looks at the Young Bucks, and in between the three of them, they beat the f**k out of Kenny Omega, and that's the new Don Callis family. Bro, how much heat would that get?" (14:40-15:40)

Cody Rhodes says WWE should thank The Elite

Cody Rhodes recently brought up The Elite in an interview. He talked about how he has kept a good relationship with the trio, despite being in another company.

While speaking to Fightful, Rhodes mentioned how The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were vital as they helped clear the footage from BTE that was used for parts of the WWE Documentary.

The Elite has been a constant stable for AEW in its four-year history. Moving forward after their impressive win against the BCC, there are many questions regarding what comes next for them.

