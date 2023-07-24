Cody Rhodes says WWE needs to thank The Young Bucks for helping the company in a major way

Cody Rhodes has become a top name in WWE, but while speaking in a recent interview, he said that the company owes Matt and Nick Jackson thanks for their recent actions.

According to several reports, footage from Being the Elite, The Young Bucks' YouTube show, will air on a documentary by WWE about Cody Rhodes. The footage would include the 2018 All In event, as well as from the time that Rhodes signed with AEW.

The star recently spoke about how the backstage reaction was in AEW to him signing with WWE and discussed it in detail.

During the interview with Fightful, Rhodes said that he still spoke to The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega all the time. He also added that they needed to thank the Bucks for allowing them to use the BTE footage for the documentary. He called them generous for allowing them to include it in the WWE project.

He went on to say that he had a great relationship with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega as well, saying that they will be bonded forever.

The documentary will premiere on July 31 on Peacock and is called American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen exactly what sort of footage will be used.