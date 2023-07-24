Cody Rhodes shares backstage reaction in All Elite Wrestling when rumors of his exit began

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently disclosed the backstage reaction in All Elite Wrestling when rumors began to swirl that he was departing the company.

Rhodes competed in his last match in All Elite Wrestling on January 26, 2022. He lost the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara at Dynamite: Beach Break in a fantastic ladder match. The American Nightmare would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas as Vince McMahon's handpicked opponent for Seth Rollins.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful interviewed the WWE star at the premiere of the American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary on Peacock. According to RSN, Cody Rhodes revealed in his interview with Fightful the backstage reaction in AEW when rumors began that he was leaving. Rhodes' full interview with Fightful is slated to be released on July 31.

Rhodes revealed that the backstage atmosphere in AEW was understanding of his departure, and everyone knew that he took pride in his executive role for the company.

The American Nightmare added that he wanted to make Sammy Guevara look great in his last match for the promotion and noted that there wasn't a fallout with the company due to the mutual understanding he had with The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Rhodes said that he felt everyone knew that business would go on as usual following his departure.

Cody Rhodes set for a grudge match at WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes was unable to finish his story at WrestleMania 39 but lost his match against Roman Reigns in a controversial fashion.

Solo Sikoa was kicked out of the ringside area during the match but was able to sneak his way back to the ring. He leveled Rhodes with a Samoan Spike, and the Tribal Chief capitalized to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

On the following episode of RAW, Brock Lesnar offered to partner with Cody against Sikoa and Reigns in a tag team match. However, Lesnar brutally attacked Rhodes, and the two have been in a bitter rivalry ever since.

Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at Backlash, but The Beast Incarnate evened the score at Night of Champions. Rhodes and Lesnar are set to battle again at SummerSlam 2023 on August 5 in Detroit.

Most wrestling fans believed that Rhodes would be the superstar to finally dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but it was not meant to be. It will be fascinating to see if the 38-year-old can get a rematch against The Tribal Chief following his rivalry with Brock Lesnar.

