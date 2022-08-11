WWE legend Vickie Guerrero formally announces the name of new AEW stable

AEW personality Vickie Guerrero has been very busy as of late coaching the team of former Women's Champion Nyla Rose and rising star Marina Shafir. She named the team "The Beast of Burdens".

They lost their first high-profile match in the July 6th 2022 edition of Dynamite against Thunderstorm. However, Rose and Shafir have been extremely dominant on shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation.

After picking up a victory over Heather Reckless and Joseline Navarro, Vickie took to the microphone to deliver a promo. She ended up dropping the name of the team Rose and Shafir had made, The Beast of Burdens.

The Beast of Burdens are currently 4-1 in the tag team competition in AEW. They have shown no signs of slowing down, especially under Guerrero's control. What will the future hold for this group? Only time will tell.

Vickie Guerrero has been with AEW a lot longer than people think

Despite being introduced as Nyla Rose's manager during the pandemic era of AEW, Vickie Guerrero has been a part of the company for a lot longer than one would suspect.

The former Smackdown General Manager was on commentary for one of the earliest episodes of AEW Dark in 2019. She was on hand to call the action for the December 17th 2019 edition of the show alongside Excalibur and the now former star of All Elite Wrestling Joey Janela.

Guerrero has been a member of the backstage crew as well, being praised as a mother-like figure to the younger members of the roster. According to Nyla Rose, the former WWE personality helps out with promos and in-ring training for the entire women's division.

Have you enjoyed Vickie's run in AEW so far? Let us know in the comments section down below!

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil