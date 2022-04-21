Vickie Guerrero expresses interest in a special AEW role

Vickie Guerrero recently disclosed that she would love to be the General Manager of AEW if the opportunity presented itself.

Guerrero first became involved in wrestling during a WWE angle involving her late husband Eddie Guerrero. After Eddie's untimely passing, Vickie began making appearances that would lead to her becoming the GM of SmackDown. In that role, she became infamous for shouting "Excuse me!" at fans and wrestlers alike.

In a recent appearance on the WhatCulture Podcast, Vickie opened up about her time as a General Manager in WWE. She also revealed that its unlikely that she'll end up being GM due to how AEW is set up:

“Yeah, I mean I am a little sad that I don’t play the general manager, I do miss those times a lot,” Guerrero admitted. “It was so much fun to make out with guys, and hire and fire people, and to slap women, and get away with it, you know? Those were really fun times, so it’s kind of a different situation in AEW, and I wish I could do that. But you know, hopefully, I can manage more people.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Vickie Guerrero currently manages former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose. The 54-year-old could also end up managing other wrestlers as she shines the most being a non-wrestling heel character.

Vickie Guerrero revealed that she hardly says "Excuse me" during her daily life

For fans hoping that Guerrero's on-screen persona translates into real life, the woman herself has some bad news. During the same interview, Guerrero revealed that when she's at home, she's simply herself and tries to be nice at all times.

“You know, I haven’t,” Vickie said on using her catchphrase outside of wrestling. “I kind of forget when I’m at home and I’m just plain Vickie in my sweats. But at work, I find those two words really fast. I want to be nice to people, especially at restaurants. I don’t want to yell at people because they’ll spit in my food.”

Vickie Guerrero truly became a part of wrestling after her husband Eddie's untimely passing. Today, her infamous "Excuse me" is heavily associated with her, and despite the fact that it was meant to be annoying, many wrestling fans now find it nostalgic.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Jacob Terrell