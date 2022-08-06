"Incredibly talented" - Vickie Guerrero praises former AEW champion, breaks character and goes into backstage friendship (Exclusive)

Vickie Guerrero shared high praise for former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose, breaking character in a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

The former WWE personality appeared alongside Nyla Rose in AEW as her manager at Fight for the Fallen 2020. Prior to her time in AEW, fans would recognize Vickie for her villainous roles during the 2010s in WWE.

Guerrero recently spoke with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda about her relationship with Nyla Rose, pulling the veil as she broke her heel character to reveal that the Native Beast is an "incredibly talented" comedian.

"She's so incredibly talented and she makes me laugh all the time, she's a great comedian not only like on Twitter but backstage and I love her as a friend, and I'm very close and I respect her so much," said Guerrero. (from 3:16 omwards)

Nyla held the AEW Women's World Championship in 2020, before she was aligned with Guerrero. She defeated the inaugural champion Riho for the title and had one successful defense against Kris Statlander before losing the belt to Hikaru Shida.

Check out the full interview below:

Nyla Rose previously said she wanted to be someone else's Vickie in AEW

The praise between Vickie and Nyla doesn't go one way, as the latter previously said she wants to emulate the former when she can no longer wrestle.

The Native Beast went further to explain that she would like to work double-duty, both as a manager like Vickie Guerrero and as a producer backstage. Rose also explained that she has no intentions of leaving the wrestling business, and will continue in whichever capacity she can.

"After I can no longer be in the ring, I'd love to be someone else’s Vickie. I'd love to take on that role and just kinda still be involved and then maybe dual duties, work backstage as a producer. Just some kind of way to constantly be in touch with this industry and be in touch with AEW. I'd love to just work here for the rest of my life,” said Nyla Rose. (H/T - Mandatory)

Nyla challenged Thunder Rosa for her Women's title earlier this year at Battle of the Belts II, the first major feud for La Mera Mera after she defeated Britt Baker for the belt.

She has since formed an alliance with fellow title challenger Marina Shafir, with the pair working together recurringly on Dark and Dark Elevation.

