"A dream come true"- Former WWE General Manager reminisces about her resurgence in Tony Khan's AEW (Exclusive) 

Vickie Guerrero has expressed admiration for Tony Khan's AEW for providing her with a memorable opportunity. The former WWE manager also unraveled on what it meant to perform in front of AEW fans.

Vickie Guerrero earned fame for her credence as a heel manager during her WWE days. Her iconic ''Excuse Me!'' shouts were well-known to generate immense heat in any wrestling arena. Aside from her wrestling character, she is a genuinely respected veteran of the business.

The 54-year old veteran joined AEW in July 2020 as Nyla Rose's manager. She has made a number of appearances for the Jacksonville-based promotion since.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the legendary manager admired Tony Khan's promotion and threw light on working alongside Nyla Rose :

"All Elite Wrestling has been really great to me. I love the schedule and Tony Khan has been really good to me. I got to work with Nyla Rose, we were having a lot of fun out there. I felt very comfortable. We were working on some new storylines and the talent we've had was incredible. So, for us to be able to do Dynamite, Rampage and PPVs, I am at home," said Vickie. (2.23-2.46)

She further divulged her thoughts on performing in front of fans:

"To be able to perform in front of fans inside the ring, it was just like another night that I look forward to. I had an office job in the medical industry which was very boring. It was hard. So, to be be able to perform again, it was a dream come true," she added. (2.47-3.04)

Vickie Guerrero lauds ''gracious'' Tony Khan, claims she wanted to reinvent herself

Throughout her career, Vickie Guerrero helped establish many stars with her unique managerial skills and antics. Apart from playing a heel, she also featured in numerous comedy segments during her WWE stint.

Speaking on her Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show podcast, she talked about AEW being the perfect ground to help evolve her character:

"I don’t want to be the same character that was at WWE coming into AEW. It’s time for me to reinvent myself. I have a new roster and a new playground that will excite me to interact with the different people on the roster. I forgot how exciting and the love I have for inside the ring, just with how gracious Tony Khan was," said Guerrero.

Vickie Guerrero's mic skills and heel antics could spell great future prospects for All Elite Wrestling. She is a valuable name in the AEW Women's locker room. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan brings her back to AEW programming in 2022.

