Vickie Guerrero reveals how she got her role in AEW

Vickie Guerrero is another former WWE talent to make the move to AEW after being formally introduced as the new manager of former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose. On the recent episode of her Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show podcast, she revealed how she got her role in the company.

Seeds planted for Vickie Guerrero in AEW on the JeriCruise

Vickie Guerrero was a part of Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea earlier this year. She took part in a panel that involved several talents from AEW. It has been confirmed that this is where the seeds were planted for Vickie joining All Elite Wrestling.

“I think it was me being on the cruise (Chris Jericho Cruise). You see the wrestling fans and the shows every night. Me being from where I’ve been, WWE, your brain starts ticking and you get ideas. Interviewing the women, most of them were babies at the time except Penelope. We had ref Aubree on the panel. They all had their own storyline going. But, I looked at Nyla during the podcast and I thought, man, she would be so much fun to manage. Despite mentioning it, and of course, she liked the idea, we teased the crowd on the cruise. Of course, it had to go back to AEW and people had to discuss this. But, that was my dream. I said, well God, if this is going to happen then it’s meant to be and if no, then it’s ok. That’s the superstar in me. I’m always thinking about storylines and who is going to face who. Now, my dream came true. Nyla and I have some really cool ideas and plan out for our storylines. There are a lot of women in AEW we are going to target and that will be the fun part of it.”

AEW has shown a willingness to be open to the ideas of their talent so this is just the latest example of that here with Vickie and Nyla forming their partnership. Vickie stressed that the creative freedom was one of the major keys to her making her decision.

Creative freedom brings Vickie Guerrero to AEW

Plenty of former WWE Superstars have made the move to AEW. The one factor that many have stated is the creative freedom. The ability to influence your character and storyline is something that these Superstars have claimed not to have in WWE. It seems as if Vickie is another one who feels the freedom is key to her being with AEW.

“I don’t want to be the same character that was at WWE coming into AEW. It’s time for me to reinvent myself. I have a new roster and a new playground that will excite me to interact with the different people on the roster. I think that’s going to have me enjoy this a lot more. I forgot how exciting and the love I have for inside the ring, just with how gracious Tony Khan was. All the staff and coaches were so welcoming me coming in. It has been a fun ride. I can’t wait for the next time I’m out there.”

(Quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

We will have to wait and see what is in store for Vickie in AEW, but one thing is for sure, her excitement about the role will shine through with her performances.