Vickie Guerrero reveals backstage conversation with AEW executive; how COVID-19 affected her

Vickie Guerrero shocked the Pro-Wrestling world when she made her debut on AEW Fight For The Fallen as Nyla Rose's manager. Vickie Guerrero is the wife of late Eddie Guerrero and has made many appearances in WWE. She is well known for her role as the General Manager of SmackDown and Dolph Ziggler's manager.

Vickie Guerrero's conversation with AEW executive

Vickie Guerrero was one of the least expected faces to show up on AEW. Even though she isn't going to wrestle on the show, she is someone who fans want to watch. Vickie Guerrero is one of the unique characters that many fans have come across.

On her Excuse Me podcast, Vickie Guerrero spoke about how COVID-19 delayed her AEW debut.

"I've been saying for a long time that my dream is to be with All Elite Wrestling. There's been so much going on to get to this point. With COVID, there's been a lot of testing and people got exposed. I had a family member get exposed, so I had to wait for my test to get back. It delayed it for a good month and a half"

Also, on the podcast, Vickie Guerrero spoke about the time she and AEW executives had a chat at Chris Jericho's cruise.

"There was a lot of conversations back and forth. I did express to them, 'I would love to be part of this team.' I talked to Tony Khan quite a bit and they did like the reaction, then for me to be on the Jericho cruise and have the podcast and featuring the women, I set a precedent that I 100% wanted to be part of the company, whether it was just the podcast or being a superstar, I let them know that I enjoy being part of the company. It resonated with them that I could be someone they could depend on. When Double or Nothing came around and I was on TV and became an Inner Circle cheerleader -- the roster was really amazing, Britt Baker and Sammy Guevara and a lot of the roster was like, 'when are you coming over, when are you gonna stay here for good instead of going home?' They were really sweet about it. I had a lot of support." (h/t Fightful)