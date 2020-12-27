Vickie Guerrero reveals if Shaul Guerrero could wrestle in AEW

Shaul Guerrero is the daughter of WWE legend Eddie Guerrero and Vickie Guerrero. Shaul signed with WWE in 2010 and found success in developmental, where she won the FCW Divas Championship.

She later went on to wrestle in NXT but her time there didn't really work out. She finally left WWE in 2014. Guerrero only recently returned to the ring earlier this month on the independent circuit.

Vickie Guerrero doesn't rule out the possibility of Shaul Guerrero wrestling in AEW

Vickie Guerrero was recently interviewed by Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online. During the interview, Guerrero was asked if we could see Shaul wrestle in AEW. Vickie said that while there was a chance, the priority for Shaul Guerrero at the moment is to train. Vickie revealed that Shaul did some training with Dustin Rhodes. Vickie Guerrero also revealed some similarities between Shaul and her father:

"You know, in this wrestling industry, you never say no to it. Her first important priority that she's doing is training. She got to be trained by Dustin Rhodes and she was appearing for AEW appearances and then she's a Chicago, so she's training there. So then, one thing is being gone for six years of not wrestling. She wanted to get back to the basics and kind of get the ring rust out of her but you know, when Shaul performs, she looks exactly like Eddie. I mean the smirk, her walk her Charisma identifies who Eddie was when he was in the ring and she's really trying to invent herself to be her own person not to be like Eddie, but to represent the family."

Your legacy is not wrestling to me. It’s who you taught me to be. How you loved us. How you had passion in everything you did. How humble, goofy and kind you were. You are so much more than wrestling. Thank you for being my father, my friend, my teacher, my example. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/b8ew5KJkGs — Shaul Guerrero (@Guerrero_Shaul) November 13, 2020

Vickie Guerrero also spoke about how she gets nervous when she sees Shaul in the ring. She said Shaul Guerrero's time in WWE may have darkened her view of the pro wrestling industry:

"I'm really proud of her. I get very nervous when I see her in the ring because she's my kid. Even though she's 30. She's always my little girl. She's excited about wrestling. She's always loved it. I think when she left WWE, it put a dark side to how she saw the wrestling industry and I think it just took time for her to step back and get to know herself and figure out what she wanted to do. And now she's back in the squared Circle. So I'm excited to see where she's going to go and I'm always going to be proud of her whatever she does so. But to see that Eddie smirk when I see you in the ring, it touches my heart."

Shaul Guerrero was a guest announcer for the AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament earlier this year which was won by Ivelisse and Diamante.