Vickie Guerrero on whether she is 'upset' at not being in the WWE Hall of Fame, comments on AEW role (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vickie Guerrero recently commented on her potentially not being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The on-screen authority figure has impressed a lot of people over the course of her career, often acting as a manager to numerous wrestlers. She also played the role of General Manager of SmackDown from 2007 to 2011, and of RAW from 2011 to 2013. Since her departure from WWE in 2014, she has made several short cameos in the Stamford-based company.

However, her switch to AEW in 2019 led to a drastic decrease in her chances of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. When asked by Sportskeeda Wrestling whether she was affected by the lack of prestigious recognition, she made a strong statement.

"I thank god everyday that I get to do what I love," Guerrero said. "A lot of people ask you know, 'Are you upset you are not gonna be in the Hall of Fame?' and, you know in all reality I don't need a Hall of Fame to know that I, I did a good job. You know, and that recognition is not going to stop me from continuing my character. It would be nice, I mean to be recognized. But I am really happy with where I am at today." (1:37 - 2:02)

Vickie Guerrero is currently managing Nyla Rose in AEW. It remains to be seen whether she will be able to push the promising talent to greater heights in the promotion.

The WWE veteran is apparently nothing like her on-screen character in real life

Although Vickie Guerrero plays a hated heel on-screen, WWE star Dolph Ziggler recently revealed that she is the polar opposite of her in-ring persona.

Ziggler has had his fair share of managers, with Vickie notably playing the role at one point. While talking about his rivalry with John Cena, the former World Heavyweight Champion talked about an interesting incident involving Vickie, where she got so much heat as a heel that a match had to be delayed.

"The crowd was booing so loudly so nonstop that we had to go to a commercial break instead of having our match and come back and wait because the crowd was so into hating her, one of the sweetest women of all time."

Despite being a 'sweet' person in real life, Vickie has certainly made a lasting impression on the pro-wrestling community.

