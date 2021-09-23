Video:  A look at the set-up for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium

AEW is ready to present its biggest TV show to date tonight at the prestigious Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The venue has been used to host major tennis events in the past, but now wrestling is set to make its debut at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ahead of the event tonight, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone posted two videos of the set up at Arthur Ashe Stadium on his Instagram story. Twitter user @WillOspreayStan posted those videos on Twitter. You can view the set up in the videos below.

Just last night, AEW opened up more seats for sale, extending the maximum capacity to around 20,000 fans. This will be AEW's biggest show to date based on attendance surpassing AEW Rampage: The First Dance which marked the debut of CM Punk.

The card for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW has pulled out all the stops and hasn't held back when it comes to building the show tonight. The headlining match is the non-title encounter between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega. Danielson and Omega are arguably two of the greatest wrestlers of the current generation and this will be their second one-on-one match against each other.

The two first collided in a singles match at PWG 100 in 2009. At the time, neither had achieved the status of being on top of the wrestling industry and were yet to achieve all the great accolades in their career.

Ruby Soho vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is the second marquee match on the card Soho made her AEW debut at All Out and went on to win the Casino Battle Royale earning the right to challenge for the AEW Women's Championship. Over the next few weeks, Soho racked up some wins and she's heading into tonight's match with momentum and poses a genuine threat to Baker's title.

Despite being built within just two weeks, MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr. has garnered a lot of attention from the fans and has quickly become an anticipated match for the night. With MJF disrespecting Pillman's father on a weekly basis, Pillman is set to take revenge for the disrespect of his family name.

Sting is also in action as he tags alongside Darby Allin to take on FTR. Plus, CM Punk will be on the show to comment on his match against Powerhouse Hobbs on Friday at AEW Rampage.

