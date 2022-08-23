Video: Hangman Page said "shut the f*ck up" in reference to CM Punk calling him out on AEW Dynamite last week

Hangman Page and the rest of Dark Order have seemingly upped the ante in mocking the controversial CM Punk segment on AEW.

Last week on Dynamite, the Second City Saint did the unexpected as he called out the Anxious Millennial Cowboy for a rematch. It was later reported that this part of the promo was unscripted, leading to speculations of real-life heat between Hangman and Punk.

This week on episode 320 of "Being the Elite", the Dark Order set up a scene to seemingly mock last week's segment. Hangman was busy trying to train his faction for the Trios Tournament when a backstage staff member named "Jeff" interrupted, stating that CM Punk was calling the former AEW Champion out on stage. This led to Hangman responding furiously.

"Shut the f*ck up! Shut the f*ck up! We are doing something really important here, get the f*ck outta here! Get out Jeff! Let's get back to training!" (10:00 - 10:08)

Given how things have been, the situation may escalate in the future. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next.

A WWE Legend has seemingly sided with CM Punk in amidst the controversy

While many have voiced their distaste for Punk in light of his recent promo, Jim Cornette has a different take on the scenario.

In a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran expressed his opinion on the recent events.

"When Page apparently went to business for himself with his inexplicable rambling that he wasn't talented enough to pull off, that was before the main event of a pay-per-view. That was one of the bigger houses and overall revenue producing nights in AEW history and this f**king jackoff is out there trying to make up his own s**t. Not only is Adam Page a lyrical wordsmith, he can barely f**king read the cue cards," said Cornette.

