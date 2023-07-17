"Vince McMahon booked that," "Was a bit pointless" - Twitter erupts after WWE Hall of Famer's underwhelming appearance in AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese pro wrestling legend was seemingly disrespected by Ricky Starks last week on AEW Collision. Many fans were not pleased by the interaction between Starks and Jushin "Thunder" Liger last Saturday.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, fans witnessed the finals of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Men's tournament between Ricky Starks and CM Punk. The Absolute managed to defeat Punk following a questionable finish to their bout. Nevertheless, what happened afterward garnered more attention from the wrestling world.

Tony Khan invited WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Liger to present the trophy to the Owen Hart Foundation Men's tournament winner, Ricky Starks. However, Liger was seemingly disrespected by Starks as he snatched the award from the hands of the Japanese icon.

The moment generated a buzz all over the pro wrestling world as people were unsure whether it was a kayfabe move or a real-life incident. Regardless, fans on Twitter didn't seem pleased with how the Jacksonville-based promotion treated Liger during his appearance on Collision. Some viewers jokingly claimed that the segment was Vince McMahon's brainchild.

Many people also felt that Starks disrespecting Liger could be a part of a storyline, allowing the up-and-coming star to turn heel.

NJPW President reacts to how WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Liger was treated on AEW Collision

Jushin Liger has countless accolades to his name. WWE recognized his accomplishments by inducting him into the Hall of Fame in 2020. Hence, AEW's shocking treatment of the legend has raised some eyebrows.

Besides fans, New Japan Pro-Wrestling President Takami Ohbari expressed his disgust towards the disrespectful treatment of Jushin "Thunder" Liger by Ricky Starks. Reacting to a Twitter post showcasing the exchange between Liger and Starks, Ohbari tweeted:

"Where is your respect?"

Amid the widespread speculation about the angle, it remains unclear whether Starks snatching the trophy from Liger was part of a storyline. Following his massive victory over The Second City Saint, the 33-year-old will aim to maintain his winning momentum on AEW television. Will Punk seek revenge against Starks ahead of All In 2023? Only time will tell.

What did you think about Ricky Starks and Jushin Liger's exchange on AEW Collision? Do you want the Hall of Famer to confront Starks following the incident? Sound off in the comments section below.

