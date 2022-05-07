ROH Veteran compares backstage demeanor of Tony Khan to Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has touched many careers in wrestling. During a recent interview, ROH veteran Caprice Coleman revealed his experiences with McMahon and Tony Khan.

The veteran was trained by Matt and Jeff Hardy during his time in OMEGA Championship Wrestling. Coleman then made several appearances as an enhancement talent in WWE during its secondary shows Heat and Velocity. Today, the veteran sporadically wrestles alongside being a commentator for ROH.

During Caprice Coleman's interview with the Shining Wizards podcast, the ROH commentator detailed his experience meeting Vince McMahon backstage.

"The thing I like about Tony Khan, and I’ve only met him a couple times,” Coleman said. “Because I was at AEW and I saw him, and I’m always one to introduce myself to somebody. I’m expecting him to do the Vince McMahon thing. Vince McMahon is one where you say ‘hey how you doing?’ He just speaks to you to let you know he’s speaking to you but also lets you know he’s doing you a favor."

The veteran continued by describing what it was like meeting AEW President Tony Khan.

"But Tony Khan? When I spoke to him and I said, ‘Hey I’m Caprice Coleman. Nice to meet you,’ he stops and put his hands in his pockets like he wants to have a conversation and in my head, I’m like, ‘that’s really all I had to say.’ I didn’t have anything after that (laughs)." - (H/T: WrestlingInc)

McMahon and Khan have very different personalities and also run their respective promotions very differently.

Jon Moxley compared Vince McMahon and Tony Khan in an interview some time ago

During a Sportskeeda exclusive interview, Jon Moxley shared two separate accounts of his personal experiences with Khan and McMahon. The Purveyor of Violence is known for his bad experience with WWE on his way out,

"Vince McMahon would watch a lot of AEW matches and just say, "Oh, that's garbage! They're not selling! Slow it down! This crap...blood and guts," But he wouldn't be paying attention to the 10,000 people going nuts out of their minds," Jon Moxley said.

Moxley had a lot of praise for Tony Khan while comparing the two promotions.

"Tony Khan is such a huge wrestling fan of all different styles and eras, so familiar with everything that he just wants to watch the wrestlers be their best selves. When he puts a match together, and we get Lucha Brothers vs. Young Bucks? He's just like, 'I can't wait to see this!' He's not gonna tell him what to do. He just goes, 'Go out there and do it, do your thing,' and that's what it should be," Moxley revealed. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Vince McMahon will always remain an icon of pro wrestling, however Tony Khan is clearly building up a reputation in his own right.

