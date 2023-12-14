Vince McMahon disallowed a WWE legend from facing Hulk Hogan, fearing he would outshine the Hulkster (Exclusive)

A WWE legend has revealed that he was denied a feud with Hulk Hogan during the company's boom period in the 1980s because Vince McMahon feared he would outshine The Hulkster.

If there is one feud that WWE fans always wanted to see, it was Hulk Hogan taking on Jake "The Snake" Roberts. But despite Jake's popularity at the time, the rivalry on TV never came to be.

However, there is a reason for this. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Jake revealed that Vince McMahon didn't want the fans to cheer for him out of fear that he would outshine Hogan. Here's what he had to say:

“We only wrestled twice. The fans were chanting ‘DDT, DDT’ and Vince [McMahon] didn’t want the crowd split. It was 50-50 man, one was in Montreal at the Forum, and the other one was at—Rhode Island, Providence.” [1:21-2:05]

However, according to the two men's respective profiles on cagematch.net, Roberts and Hogan actually wrestled a total of four singles matches together rather than the two that Jake mentioned.

You can watch the full clip with Jake Roberts and Bill Apter right here:

Jake Roberts has no problems with Hulk Hogan

Despite never getting the chance to wrestle Hogan on a bigger stage, it seems that Jake has no problems with the former WWE Champion. So much so that he actually praised The Hulkster for his work at the time.

During an appearance on the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast earlier this year, Jake praised Hulk's work in WWE as he thinks he carried the company extremely well.

