WWE legend Jake Roberts gives his honest opinion on Hulk Hogan

Jake Roberts recently gave his thoughts on how fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan conducted himself in the wrestling business.

Hogan was marketed as WWE's biggest star in the 1980s and early 1990s. Roberts was supposed to feud with The Hulkster in 1986, but Vince McMahon allegedly nixed the idea due to concerns about fans' reactions.

Some wrestling legends, including Bret Hart, have criticized Hogan for being too selfish throughout his career. However, on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Roberts clarified that he had no issues with his former opponent's decision-making:

"I was fine with him, man. I didn't have a problem with Hulk. I think he did a fabulous job of being who he was. He carried that company for a long time, and then he went other places and carried those companies for a long time." [4:38 – 4:58]

As Roberts referenced, Hogan went on to become WCW's biggest star after leaving WWE in 1993. He also appeared in IMPACT/TNA later in his career.

Jake Roberts responds to Hulk Hogan's critics

Despite his undeniable star power, Hulk Hogan often faced criticism due to his limited move set.

Roberts added that Hogan did not need dozens of wrestling moves. Instead, he based matches around the reception he received from crowds:

"Anybody that says Hulk Hogan couldn't work is a fool," Roberts continued. "He may not have went out there and done all the things that these kids are doing today, but he didn't have to, did he? He could beat his chest and point his finger and that was enough for everybody. I think he was a great champion." [4:59 – 5:26]

Hogan, 69, recently revealed that he would be open to competing at WrestleMania 40 next year in a dream match against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

What are your thoughts on Hulk Hogan? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

