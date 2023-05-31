Bret Hart says three WWE legends were selfish and never passed the torch – but one did

Bret Hart recently praised Roddy Piper for helping him reach the next level as a WWE Superstar. However, The Hitman could not say the same for Hulk Hogan, Jake Roberts, and The Ultimate Warrior.

In 1992, Hart recorded a statement-making win over Piper at WrestleMania 8. Mick Foley and Natalya tracked down the two-time Hall of Famer's jacket from the event during the latest episode of A&E show WWE's Most Wanted Treasures.

Reminiscing about the match, Hart recalled how Piper unselfishly agreed to lose against him. He also aimed a dig at the aforementioned trio of WWE legends:

"When I talk about WrestleMania 8, the match I had with Roddy Piper was really a case of Roddy Piper reaching down and pulling a guy like me up to the next level and saying, 'Okay, you're beside me now,'" Hart said. "Jake Roberts never did that. Hulk Hogan never did that. Ultimate Warrior never did that. So many wrestlers never passed the torch back. They stuck it in the ground and it was all about them. Roddy Piper handed me the torch." [0:56 – 1:22]

Hart's career picked up momentum after his big victory against Piper. Six months later, The Hitman defeated Ric Flair to win the first of his five WWE Championships.

Bret Hart's history with Hulk Hogan, Jake Roberts, and The Ultimate Warrior

In the early 1990s, Bret Hart moved away from the tag team division and established himself as a future main-event star. On his journey to the top, he defeated wrestlers including Mr. Perfect, Roddy Piper, and Shawn Michaels.

Hulk Hogan, Jake Roberts, and The Ultimate Warrior never faced Hart in a meaningful singles storyline in WWE. The Hitman later defeated Hogan on the September 28, 1998, episode of WCW Nitro, but the victory was via disqualification.

In 1993, The Hulkster famously refused to lose the WWE Championship to Hart shortly after WrestleMania 9.

