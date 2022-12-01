"Vince McMahon would never be this stupid" - Fans poke fun at Tony Khan after he teases bringing back WWE legend to wrestle last match in AEW

Fans believe former WWE chairman Vince McMahon will not do one thing AEW president Tony Khan has recently talked about.

Tony Khan spoke about wrestling legend Ricky Steamboat on Busted Open Radio. The Dragon recently made his in-ring return when he teamed up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to take on and defeat Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and Nick Aldis. It was the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion's first match in 12 years.

During his appearance on the podcast, Khan opened up about the idea of Ricky Steamboat's last match being in AEW:

"It's definitely something to keep in mind. I think it's amazing that Ricky Steamboat got back in the ring. FTR, one of the greatest tag teams on the planet. I'm excited tonight for Dax Harwood to go one on one with Bryan Danielson, two of the best pro wrestlers in the world. It's certainly something to think about, Ricky Steamboat's last match, one of my personal heroes. Somebody, as a kid, one of my all-time favorites and to this day one of my all-time favorites. I do think he was a great part of AEW already when he came in as the guest timekeeper." [H/T: Fightful]

Fans took to Twitter to poke fun at Tony Khan's comments, stating Vince McMahon wouldn't do this.

William Regal said Vince McMahon permitted him to use WWE name in AEW

William Regal revealed that Vince McMahon permitted him to use his WWE name in Tony Khan's company. He further stated that he would have been Steven Regal otherwise.

"I own William Regal but if Mr. McMahon asked me not to use it, I wouldn’t use it… I’d be just Steven Regal. He gave me his blessing. No problems with me and Mr. McMahon at all," Regal said. [H/T POSTWrestling]

William Regal played a major role in helping MJF win the All Elite Wrestling World Championship against Jon Moxley at Full Gear. On the latest episode of Dynamite, MJF turned on the former NXT general manager by striking him in the back of his head.

Regal had to be stretchered out of the building. Fans wonder if the former ECW Champion will return to WWE once his contract expires.

