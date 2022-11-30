"Gave me his blessing" - AEW veteran claims Vince McMahon permitted him to use WWE name following departure

An AEW personality divulged that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon allowed him to use his current wrestling name after exiting the sports entertainment company.

Darren Matthews first used the name "William Regal" when he returned to WWE on the September 18, 2000 episode of Raw Is War (now WWE RAW). He was initially named Steven William Regal until it was eventually shortened to the current name he's sporting today.

After a combined 23-year association with WWE, Regal was released on January 5 of this year. He then moved to AEW, debuting at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6 and mediating the tension between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, thus forming the Blackpool Combat Club.

While appearing on K & S WrestleFest as its special guest, Regal revealed that he still owns his name, not World Wrestling Entertainment.

The AEW star added that McMahon gave his blessing for the identity but admitted that if the latter tells him to stop using it, he will just revert to his old name, Steven Regal, which he used in WCW.

"I own William Regal but if Mr. McMahon asked me not to use it, I wouldn’t use it… I’d be just Steven Regal. He gave me his blessing. No problems with me and Mr. McMahon at all," Regal said. [H/T POSTWrestling]

Regal recently pulled off a typical but still shocking move by betraying Jon Moxley in favor of MJF, enabling the latter to win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.

WWE veteran William Regal's real status in AEW revealed

During the AEW Dynamite fallout from Full Gear last week, an irate Jon Moxley boldly instructed William Regal to walk away and never look back. It was seemingly viewed as Regal's last appearance in Jacksonville and rumors quickly amped up that he might return to WWE.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer initially stated that the veteran only signed a one-year deal with AEW and that Triple H reportedly discussed the possibility of bringing back his former right-hand man on NXT.

However, Meltzer has since clarified his report and unveiled these details about Regal's status in Tony Khan's company.

"A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years."

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W



video.f4wonline.com WOR: Dave Meltzer gives an update on the contract status of William Regal in AEW. WOR: Dave Meltzer gives an update on the contract status of William Regal in AEW.video.f4wonline.com https://t.co/Qi3IFaqhiK

With his future in Jacksonville seemingly settled for now, it will be interesting to see what's next for Regal now that he's at odds with Moxley.

What are your thoughts on William Regal owning the rights to his name? Sound off in the comments section.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes