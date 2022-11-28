William Regal's future with AEW disclosed amid talks of WWE return - Reports

William Regal's AEW status has recently become a topic of concern for many fans of the promotion. In a recent report, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer discussed Regal's possible future with the company.

Regal's Blackpool Combat Club faction quickly became a fan favorite upon its inception, thanks to its principal members like Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Unfortunately, with The Gentleman Villain's recent betrayal of Moxley, it seems like the group is set to part ways.

In his recent report on Triple H's possible interest in William Regal, Meltzer noted that the veteran originally signed a year-long contract with AEW. However, he has since taken to social media to clarify his statement.

"A correction from last night's show regarding Regal's deal. Based on what he said when he signed, his deal signed last spring was for three years," Meltzer tweeted.

Triple H's recent direct nod at Regal has left fans clamoring for his WWE return. While The Game was likely paying homage to his old friend, could he actually re-sign the former NXT general manager? Only time will tell.

A wrestling veteran believes that William Regal's WWE return is very likely due to Triple H's role

As a veteran of the industry, William Regal's expertise is something that both AEW and WWE seem to realize. Due to this, The Gentleman Villain's backstage presence has increasingly become more sought after since NXT's rebranding.

Triple H @TripleH Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... https://t.co/5wM71u0u7i

During an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno claimed that he believes William Regal will want to return to WWE due to Triple H's new backstage role.

"Of course, he wants to go back to WWE. He’s got his boy [Triple H] in charge now. He’d be a big player there. He’d be one of Hunter’s right-hand men." (01:50 onward)

It remains to be seen if the veteran will continue his tenure with AEW or return to continue building WWE with Triple H.

