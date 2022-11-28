Triple H and WWE have reportedly "discussed" bringing back 2-time Intercontinental Champion

Triple H has been rousing fans' interest ever since he took the helm of WWE, but it seems like he has his eyes set on his next acquisition. According to Dave Meltzer, William Regal's WWE return has been discussed.

Regal made his AEW debut during March's Revolution pay-per-view and quickly went on to form The Blackpool Combat Club with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta. Now that the faction seems to have reached its end, fans have been clamoring for the Gentleman Villain to return to Triple H's side.

During a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that Regal's WWE return has reportedly been brought up amongst the higher-ups in the Stamford-based promotion and followed up with how he'd not be surprised if the star made the transition.

"I would just say that when his contract is up, it would not surprise me. Tony can make him a better offer and all that. It is certainly something that has been discussed. I will just say that," Meltzer said.

Meltzer continued, noting that he's under the impression that Regal doesn't have much time left on his AEW contract.

"His contract is not up for a long time. I think was only a one-year deal...I was told a date but it might be wrong but it was still months away. Several months away. I don't know what the situation is. I think it will probably be all explained," Meltzer said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.Co).

Bryan Alvarez recently speculated that it was unlikely that Regal would jump ship to WWE, but this came before any word was given on the amount of time left on his contract.

Triple H recently gave quite a nod toward William Regal, further fueling the rumors of his WWE return

Triple H and William Regal seemingly had quite a good relationship during their joint run on NXT. Fans have often argued that their reign with the brand resulted in some of the best in NXT, and The Game seems to agree.

Leading up to the recent Survivor Series, Triple H took to social media to praise Regal for his contributions to the WarGames match stipulation, which made its way into the pay-per-view.

Triple H @TripleH Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... Tonight just wouldn't be the same without... https://t.co/5wM71u0u7i

Could Triple H pull off one of the biggest steals in modern-day pro wrestling, or will William Regal remain a major part of AEW until he eventually steps away from the sport?

