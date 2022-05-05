"He was 110% behind the character" - WWE legend details Vince McMahon's involvement with the creation of his iconic character

The legendary Dustin Rhodes recently disclosed that Vince McMahon was deeply involved with the creation of Goldust.

Fans were treated to the bizarre character of Goldust during what would become the Attitude Era. After his debut in 1995, he would go on to have one of the most colorful careers in wrestling. Vince McMahon has also been credited to creating The Undertaker and Stone Cold's best-known gimmicks.

During his sit-down with AEW's Thunder Rosa during her Taco Vlog, Dustin Rhodes detailed the experience of creating Goldust with Vince McMahon.

"He was 110% behind the character and hands-on and gave me a lot of rope when everybody else was trying to get people fired and whatnot. Didn’t matter, he was going with me. So he let me take my time and find the character, and it took about seven months." - Dustin revealed.

Dustin went on to note that his initial idea for Goldust differed from Vince McMahon's vision of the character.

“He wanted the wig and all that and Adrian Adonis makeup, right?” Rhodes explained. “I wanted paint. We agreed to that. I always wanted to paint my face, so he was OK with that. But we made it to where at the beginning, it was a gold face, two black eyes, and black ears. It looked really out there with the wig and all the stuff.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Today, Dustin Rhodes is one of the most recognizable names in the industry. As Goldust, he stepped into the ring with many legends and future Hall of Famers.

While Vince McMahon helped with Goldust's image, Savio Vega ushered his persona into existence

Savio Vega is one of the most accomplished Puerto Rican wrestlers to lace up his boots. In the same interview with Thunder Rosa, Dustin Rhodes detailed the match with Vega that allowed him to fully jump out of his comfort zone.

"Savio Vega was such a good worker, and I give him a lot of credit for bringing Goldust out. I did not get any reaction for that 6-7 months until right then," Dustin said. "I backed him up to the corner. He pushed me in the back. I turned around, I gave him a little kiss and I rolled out of the ring. They (went), ‘Whoa!’ Goldust was created.” - (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

The collaboration between Vince McMahon and Dustin Rhodes truly birthed one of the personas that would open many doors in wrestling. Today, many more wrestlers are able to come out of their comfort zone due to Goldust.

