Vince McMahon’s legacy will not be affected in an “earth-shattering” manner despite multiple allegations, says AEW star

A certain AEW name has just given his take on Vince McMahon's allegations and what this meant for the legacy of WWE moving forward.

This would be Jim Ross, someone who is very much familiar with the Stamford-based promotion, as he even reached Hall of Fame status in the company. He has also worked with the former Chairman on several occasions.

On a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross claimed that the allegations may not affect the legacy that Vince McMahon has set in the wrestling industry and how the company he built is still at the top of the industry today.

"Well, it’ll affect it (Vince McMahon’s legacy in wrestling) to some degree but, it won’t be earth-shattering. It won’t be a big seismic, graphic change, because he’s still Vince McMahon and he’s still built this amazing company that many of us in different forms of pro wrestling are still celebrating, and still playing off of. I just think it’s time for all of us to move on and find happier days and build from there."

The Hall of Famer hoped that everyone could push past the issue once things were settled and return to a more positive environment.

"I just wish we were moved on and all these issues are settled and we have moved on to happier days, because I think that’s what the business and the world needs is happier days and still get that with the old WWE memories, at least I do. I’m very thankful I had the chance to work there. I’m even more thankful I have a chance to work for Tony Khan now at AEW. So, it’s all good man, it’s all good. We have to build on the positives and that’s what I’m trying to do at my stage of life and my health situation.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Jim Ross comments on his new deal with AEW

Jim Ross recently talked about signing a new deal with AEW, and this continues his time with them, having been there since their beginnings in 2019.

In a recent edition of his podcast, he revealed that he was able to strike a new deal with the promotion, which came to fruition very quickly.

Ross revealed that this would be for another year, as he also credited AEW President Tony Khan as the reason why the negotiations went by successfully.

Although he isn't on the commentary desk of the promotion consistently, fans will continue to see Jim Ross for the promotion's major events moving forward, including pay-per-views and main even matches.

