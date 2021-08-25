Vince McMahon's reaction to current AEW stars' promo backstage in WWE

Jeff Parker and Matt Lee, 2.0 in AEW, recently revealed Vince McMahon's reaction to their promo backstage when they worked as enhancement talent in WWE, before signing with NXT.

Parker and Lee were recently guests on Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho. During the interview, the duo discussed how they got to be enhancement talent on an episode of Monday Night RAW in their hometown of Montreal.

Parker opened up about how they got a chance to cut a promo from the Gorilla Position, just a few feet away from Vince McMahon:

"They go, ‘Okay, so we’re going to move the promo from ringside to Gorilla, and we’re going to do it live and then you’re going to have an entrance.’ As an extra getting squashed, what more could you want. That the Holy Trinity. That’s perfect, great, but the nerves that come with that. It starts to get time for it, and now we start moving to Gorilla. The thing is, in Gorilla, we’re standing, 10 feet away, there’s Vince sitting at his table, and now I got to do a live promo in our hometown, in front of Vince, in front of the world," said Jeff Parker.

The AEW star took the opportunity to talk to McMahon. He said that he saw the latter walking back to his seat and grabbed the opportunity to thank the WWE Chairman for the opportunity.

He also spoke about Vince McMahon's reaction to the promo, revealing that the WWE head honcho was very happy with it:

"He starts walking back to his seat, and I’m just like, oh, I can’t let him sit down. I gotta go. I’m like, ‘Sir, just before you sit down, I just want to say thank you.’ We’re expecting him to turn around. ‘Yeah, good job’ and brush us off, which is fine enough, but he turns around. He looks. He goes, ‘Great sh*t out there!’ Shakes the hand. ‘Great enthusiasm!" said Parker. H/T: WrestlingINC

2.0 signed with AEW after their WWE release

AEW's 2.0 were known as Ever-Rise during their run in WWE NXT. The duo were surprisingly released from their contracts in June and showed up on All Elite Wrestling programming soon after.

Matt Lee and Jeff Parker are currently aligned in AEW with up-and-coming star Daniel Garcia. The duo have hit the ground running in AEW and have already been in a number of memorable matches including against Sting and Darby Allin.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Kaushik Das