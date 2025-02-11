Vince McMahon's scornful comments about AEW resurface online after Tony Khan let go multiple former WWE stars

Several former WWE stars, including Malakai Black and Miro, left AEW this week. All Elite CEO Tony Khan also fired Ricky Starks, who has not competed in the Jacksonville-based company since March 2024. Recently, interesting comments from former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon resurfaced on social media after Khan's moves.

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has signed many former WWE stars and legends, leading to them going head-to-head against the global juggernaut on many occasions. In 2021, Vince McMahon, who was still running World Wrestling Entertainment, made some interesting comments about All Elite Wrestling, where he revealed that he didn't consider Tony Khan's promotion as "competition."

During the WWE Q2 2021 earnings call, the former chairman of the Stamford-based promotion questioned the investments of All Elite Wrestling and said that they are willing to give them some more talent to sign up for their company.

Things have taken a huge turn in recent years. Tony Khan has released multiple former WWE stars who signed with the company a couple of years back. Some stars, most recently Malakai Black, decided not to renew their contract.

Seth Rollins believes there is no talent in AEW at the level of John Cena

AEW stars often take jabs at WWE during their promos, and the promotion creatively led by Triple H has ignored them. However, in a recent interview, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins did not hold back his honest thoughts.

Speaking on XM Radio, The Visionary was asked whether a trade could happen between both promotions, like the recent NBA's Luka Dončić–Anthony Davis deal. Seth Rollins claimed that there isn't any star at the level of John Cena or LeBron James in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I’ll make some headlines with this one. I don’t think there’s anybody in AEW that’s on that level if you’re looking at a LeBron, like a John Cena-level guy. So to be looking at a John Cena for, you know, an MJF, maybe. That’d be like, the deal Luka would be MJF. That’s that level. That’s how crazy that is," Rollins said.

All Elite Wrestling is also set to debut in Australia this week with the Grand Slam special. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan bounces back with all the recent controversies.

