Vince McMahon turned down hiring AEW name despite backing from WWE legend Rob Van Dam

Vince McMahon turned down hiring an AEW name despite backing from the WWE legend Rob Van Dam.

Rob Van Dam is known for his time in WWE, having won titles such as WWE Championship, Hardcore Championship, and Intercontinental Championship.

On a recent episode of 1 Of A Kind With RVD, Rob van Dam talked about pitching the idea of hiring Jerry Lynn on the main programming to Vince McMahon.

During his brief stint with the Stamford-based company, Jerry Lynn mostly performed on Sunday Night Heat, during which he won the Light Heavyweight Championship. The AEW producer also had a memorable match with Rob Van Dam for the Hardcore Championship during the time.

During the podcast, RVD said that he vouched for Lynn and wanted to get him hired. The hardcore legend added that most of his conversation was through Triple H (Paul Levesque), who told him that Vince McMahon didn't find Jerry Lynn special.

I remember talking to Vince about it [hiring Lynn]. I didn’t know if he saw Jerry and me in this match, [but] we were great together. Did he tell me that I should focus on bigger things? I don’t know if that actually happened, a lot of my conversation was through Paul because Paul had to go to agents’ meetings a few times a day, and when I talked to Paul, he was always like updating me. Paul had told me that Vince didn’t care for, or didn’t see anything special in Jerry Lynn. (H/t ITR Wrestling)

Rob Van Dam's most recent appearance came during WWE Draft

Rob Van Dam has enjoyed a long and illustrious pro wrestling career and worked across multiple promotions around the globe. He has won major titles at WWE, ECW, and TNA(IMPACT) and even spent some time in the Independent circuit.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. The 52-year-old recently appeared during the RAW and Smackdown episodes to announce the draft picks.

