Vince McMahon will bury 3-time WWE Tag Team Champions if they return under his regime; says veteran

Vince McMahon has got the wrestling world talking since returning to WWE as the Chairman of the Board, and now a wrestling veteran fears he may bury a top tag team if they return to the company as well.

The team in question is former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, who are coming off the back of an outstanding 2022, where they firmly established themselves as one of the best tag teams in the business.

However, it may be a while until fans see Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in the ring again, as Dax recently confirmed that the two men have been granted time off from AEW. This time off could also run until the end of their contracts with Tony Khan, which expire at the end of April 2023.

FTR might have been the perfect fit for the WWE tag team division if Triple H was fully in charge of the creative direction of the company. However, on the most recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette believes that if Vince gains control again, he will bury Dax and Cash.

“It probably wouldn’t have been that difficult a decision until the ghost of Vince McMahon showed back up. He doesn’t like tag team wrestling, and they... again when he was heading creative, they tried to put FTR in Cat in the Hat outfits... Also if they’re allowed to do what they’re allowed to do, that’s great. But if they’re trying to be fit into this formulaic mid-card WWE tag team scene, you know where their matches are less important than anywhere else, that eliminates their strength.” [6:47-8:10]

Cornette feels that the team's best choice would be to not wrestle for WWE or AEW, and instead travel around the world before making a long-term decision.

“So I honestly think they decide to pick their own shots and they do Mexico and they do Japan and they rest in the mountains of North Carolina for a while and you know, at least not have mental stress.” [8:44-9:00]

FTR have won multiple tag team titles since leaving WWE

It's no surprise that FTR are a team in demand given how successful they were in 2022. Not only were they one of the top teams in AEW, but they also won gold all over the world.

Dax and Cash brought the AAA Tag Team Championships with them into 2022, but it was when they won both the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships when they really established themselves as an unstoppable force.

The two men had a legendary trilogy in Ring of Honor with The Briscoe Brothers, as well as winning the IWGP Tag Team Championships at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June. However, they would lose all three of their belts by the first week of January 2023.

All of this success goes along with their reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions in 2020, where they had great matches against the likes of Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, as well as their first match against The Young Bucks.

