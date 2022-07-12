"Like f***ing Vince McMahon putting the belt on himself" - Wrestling legend compares recent AEW segment to former WWE CEO's infamous storyline

Vince McMahon has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons, but once upon a time, the former WWE CEO was the promotion's World Champion. The run was seemingly so illogical that Jim Cornette used it to take a jab at The Young Bucks' current championship reign.

While the Young Bucks aren't AEW Presidents, they do have some level of booking control. The duo have been responsible for quite a number of booking decisions in the tag team division, which fans have both praised and criticized them for.

During the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager slammed Tony Khan for seemingly caring more about friendships than statistics:

"You know what means more to Tony Khan than statistics and data? Playmates. His friends. The people that he hugs and he’s so personally happy they came to work for him. And they will hug him and kiss him," Cornette said. (07:16)

Cornette continued, comparing the AEW Tag Team Champions' prowess to Vince McMahon's 1999 WWE Championship reign:

"[The Young Bucks] will figure out some way, no matter how repulsive it is to real legitimate fans of wrestling, to have all those belts so they can take those pictures and tell people they’re the greatest wrestlers of all time. Which is like f***ing Vince putting the belt on himself and saying ‘I’m the greatest wrestler of all time’ because he can." (07:49)

Cornette isn't a fan of McMahon or the Bucks, and his dislike of the three could be the driving force behind his comparison. However, with fans seemingly being more behind FTR at the moment, the former wrestling manager could have a point.

Disco Inferno believes that Vince McMahon holds all the cards in Sasha Banks' possible release

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, WCW veteran Disco Inferno weighed in on the possibility that Vince McMahon could be halting Sasha Banks' intentions to depart from WWE. Disco also suggested that McMahon could be more confident after snagging Cody Rhodes from AEW:

"Vince seems like in this negotiation process that he's the guy that holds all the cards now," Inferno added. "Like he's got that control again ever since he brought Cody back. (...) I'm just wondering if Vince thinks 'let me see if I release one of my top girls if she's even out of their (AEW's) price range." (08:35)

While the latest report surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi still maintain that their status is unknown, many fans are clamoring to see Banks debut for AEW. Unfortunately, until any more information is made public, fans will simply have to wait to see where the star ends up.

