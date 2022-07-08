Reported backstage update on Sasha Banks and Naomi possibly leaving WWE

Recent reports have suggested that Sasha Banks and Naomi’s time in WWE is possibly coming to an end. This comes after the story of the former’s release being negotiated.

The Boss and Glow duo made headlines when it was announced that they had walked out of the company. This was later confirmed in RAW where it was even suggested their actions were "unprofessional." Since then, both have not appeared on WWE television.

A potential update regarding their future has since been made by Fightful Select. It has been reported that the former women's tag team champions have disappeared from their internal roster for weeks now. Despite this, nobody from their sources in the company was instructed to remove them from their website's roster. However, it should be noted how a Sasha sign was edited out during an episode of SmackDown.

The site also mentioned an initial report from Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri that stated Banks' release. Fightful shared that they "can confirm" the duo's departure since it was supported by several high-level talents. However, Talent Relations has not sent out an email to their roster notifying them of the release. When the site asked a WWE rep on Thursday, they were told it was "pretty quiet."

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful WWE really photoshopped this sign. It said "Sasha Krew 4 Life" WWE really photoshopped this sign. It said "Sasha Krew 4 Life" https://t.co/IfjjUtqZ2E

The duo have seemingly hinted at their exit after a recent change in their social media handles. On their Instagram accounts, both superstars have changed their bio from "WWE Superstar" to "Professional Wrestler."

WWE Creative is operating on presumption Sasha Banks and Naomi aren't returning

Ever since their high-level walkout on the May 16 episode of RAW, numerous rumors have circulated as to what the future of the superstars is.

Additional reports from Fightful mentioned how the creative team of the brand is operating with the assumption that the duo has already left. The site even mentioned how the team did not have any contingency plans or anything prepared if the duo does decide to return.

For now, nothing has been made official as neither the company nor the stars have addressed or commented on the instance. Whether they were already released or not is something fans will have to wait and see for in the future.

