Sasha Banks and Naomi’s recent social media update seemingly confirms WWE departure

Sasha Banks and Naomi have seemingly confirmed that they are done with WWE in a recent social media update.

According to PWInsider, the two stars were removed from the company's internal roster over the last 24 hours. They were suspended in May after walking out of Monday Night RAW. They were scheduled to main event the show on the same night.

While the duo have been active on social media since then, they haven't publicly addressed or commented on the rumors of their release yet. However, a recent update could suggest that their time with the company has indeed come to an end.

Sasha Banks and Naomi made major changes to their social media account. Both changed their Instagram bios by replacing "WWE Superstar" with "professional wrestler." This means that they'll probably still be a part of the wrestling business, but not as WWE Superstars.

Who released Sasha Banks from her WWE contract?

Multiple reports have emerged in the past stating that The Boss was released. There's been a clarification with the name on who issued it.

According to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc., Erika Schreiber, VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations at WWE, was the person who released her from her contract.

"I deleted the original tweet since there was some confusion. To clarify, I heard Sasha Banks. She was released on June 10th. The release came from the VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations and NOT John Laurinaitis, who usually handles those," Raj noted.

He continued and commented on why she's still part of the active roster page on the company's website:

"As for why WWE has not said anything or removed her, the rumor is that leadership is trying to smooth things over."

Sasha Banks is one of the biggest female stars in the history of professional wrestling. It'll be interesting to see where she goes or what she does next.

