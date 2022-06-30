Clarification on who reportedly released Sasha Banks from WWE

The mystery surrounding the reported release of Sasha Banks has been clarified with the name of the one who released her being disclosed.

Banks has been embroiled in controversy for the past month since she and tag team partner Naomi walked out ahead of their scheduled match on RAW. The former WWE Women's Champion was in turn suspended and labeled unprofessional by the company, with the situation seeming too inflammatory to resolve.

Earlier this month, it was reported by Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. that she had been released from her contract. However, conflicting reports emerged claiming that she was still signed. Raj has now clarified his initial report on Sasha's release, stating that she was released by Erika Schreiber, VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations:

"I deleted the original tweet since there was some confusion. To clarify, I heard Sasha Banks. She was released on June 10th. The release came from the VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations and NOT John Laurinaitis, who usually handles those," Raj Giri noted.

He continued in a second tweet, stating that the reason Sasha Banks is still listed as an active member on the talent roster seems to be because efforts are still being made to resolve and smooth things over:

"As for why WWE has not said anything or removed her, the rumor is that leadership is trying to smooth things over"

We'll have to be patient and see what the situation's conclusion is and if it's resolved for the better between Banks and WWE.

WWE Legend thought Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout was a "work"

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg was as confused as everyone when the news first came out that Sasha Banks and Naomi had walked out on RAW. The former Tag Team Champions left their titles in the arena and walked out before their scheduled match over alleged issues with the creative team in WWE.

Road Dogg shared his thoughts on the situation over on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, revealing that he initially thought it was a unique "work":

"I thought it was a work and the reason I thought it was a work was because they were talking about it so much on TV. Well, then I find out it’s not a work and they’re suspending them and they’re talking horrible about them on TV and I just thought that’s why it was a work because they were talking about them on TV like that."

Both Sasha Banks and Naomi haven't been seen anywhere on WWE programming since their controversial walkout. As of now, no official confirmation has been given regarding Banks' release and fans are hopeful to see both stars return to the company again.

